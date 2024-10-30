One-on-one with Rep. Elissa Slotkin about the economy, immigration and more

With one week until the November General Election, I'm sitting down with both candidates running for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seats, profiling each of their campaigns.

Republican Mike Rogers and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin are facing off to replace retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

One-on-one with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin on the economy, immigration and more

One-on-one with Republican Mike Rogers on the economy, immigration and more

In our one-on-one interview, I asked what voters can expect as part of her platform.

“I’m a former CIA officer, Pentagon official. I did three tours in Iraq," Slotkin said.

We talked on her tour bus.

“I just really feel we need a different generation, that things differently. Works harder and approaches problems differently," Slotkin said.

Slotkin laid out her plan for serving the people of Michigan. She said she joined the CIA after the terror attacks on 9/11 and remains committed to keeping us safe. As an elected leader, she adds, combating inflation also won't easy.

“Voters have been outspoken about the importance of inflation and economy. What do you intend to do?” I asked.

“One. Bringing supply chains home for good jobs. We want better jobs and benefits so people can afford the things they want in life," Slotkin said. “No. 2. Attack the big things burning a hole in people’s wallets. Big bills. Healthcare. Prescription drugs. Housing. Child care. Lastly, you need a tax policy that keeps more money in your pocket.”

Slotkin tells me she doesn't own an electric vehicle, but wants to America auto workers building them.

“Do you see a day when gas-powered vehicles won’t be on the road anymore?" I asked.

"No. I think we’re still working on issues of range, for an EV. You want to be able to drive up north," she said. “I don’t care what you drive, but I want to make the next generation of vehicles and I want to make them in Michigan.”

Speaking on the issues of Israel and Ukraine being engaged in wars that have cost countless lives, Slotkin said the U.S. must remain on the right side of conflict.

“Do you want to see more money given to those countries to defend themselves?" I asked.

“I would rather have a strong American role in the world, than seed that role to Russia or China," she said. “Every country in the world has the right to safety and security including Israel. If someone attacks them they have the right to go after the perpetrators.”

On women's rights, I asked Slotkin how she'll serve the interests of our state in Washington D.C. if elected.

“You’re an advocate for women’s rights. What do you intend to do on that front?” I asked.

“If the bill to codify Roe vs. Wade at the federal level came in front of the Senate, I would vote for it. I’d vote to protect IVF & contraception," she said.

On the border, she is expressing the need for a better system, but Slotkin differs from her opponent on how that is best achieved.

“We need to make it easier to come here in vetted, legal immigration channels, than to walk over the border walking 1,000 miles," Slotkin said.

Closer to home, Slotkin feels more must be done to keep kids safe, and she believes we must prevent future tragedies of gun violence, like those that have hit our communities.

“We’ve had Oxford, MSU & Rochester Hills. What do you intend to do to address that?” I asked.

“In Michigan, we passed very reasonable laws, I’m the co-sponsor of similar laws at the federal level. Safe storage. Background checks. No matter how you’re buying a gun. Gun show or internet, background check," she said. “Making sure we can go in, when there's someone having a mental break. Real problem. There is a court that says this person is trying to harm themselves or others, then removing weapons from the home.”

Slotkin tells me she believes in this election being fair, and rules are being enforced to protect integrity.

She also tells me there's no doubt there's much at stake.

“Believe in the democratic process and our clerks, believe in procedures and educate yourself," she said.

Lastly, Slotkin addressed questions critics have raised in campaign ads.

“You’ve been questioned about NDA’s ties to Chinese companies, what can you say about that?” I asked.

“I have never signed an NDA with a Chinese company, a Chinese entity, I would not and have never done that. That’s a straight-up lie," she said.

Slotkin said she's proud to have already served in Congress. She now wants to serve in the U.S. Senate because she believes working together to tackle problems is more important than ever.

