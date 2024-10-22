(WXYZ) — Republican Rep. John James sat down with me for a one-on-one interview as I profiled the two candidates for Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

The 10th District includes much of Macomb County, plus areas of Rochester and Rochester Hills.

In the interview, I asked what voters can expect as part of his platform.

“I’m a combat veteran, and I understand what it takes to keep this country safe. I’ve helped to do it before," James said. “I also have experience as an automotive manufacturer running against someone who called automotive a dying industry.

“The best thing government can do is stop wasting taxpayers money," he added.

Watch my full interview with Rep. John James below

One-on-one with Rep. John James on the economy, election integrity, immigration & more

From inside a Sterling Heights campaign office, James is running for re-election against opponent Carl Marlinga, a rematch of the 2022 election that James won by just 1,600 votes.

Watch my full interview with his opponent, Carl Marlinga, below

One-on-one with Carl Marlinga on the economy, election integrity, immigration & more

“I’ve brought $118 million in investment back to our district. $2.9 million to constituents struggling with everything from benefits to refunds back from the IRS," James said.

Among his volunteers, I asked James where he stands on the issues that rank high with voters.

“Voters have said, economy and inflation are top of the list for them. What do you intend to do to address that?” I asked.

“What I’ve already done is vote for HR 1 which will secure our energy. Having secure energy will lower everything from gas to groceries. We voted on that last year. It’s sitting on Chuck Schumer’s desk," James said.

On the auto industry and EVs, James said he's proud of his family's auto manufacturing company, employing 500 workers in metro Detroit and shipping goods made here all over the world.

“I’m pushing back on harmful EV mandates, that are going to force EV’s on us and force our jobs to other states and countries. You don’t have to look any further than Warren. 2400 layoffs this month in overflow production from Sterling Heights right across the street," James said.

He tells me he supports both Israel and Ukraine in their own battles, which continue as we speak.

“There’s no ceasefire in the war in the Middle East nor is there in Ukraine. Where do you stand on both of those issues?” I asked.

“(I will) continue to support Israel, and Ukraine," he said. “We need to make sure we are holding these bad actors accountable. I’m going to make sure in my role in House foreign affairs we continue to do that.”

Another key issue is women's access to abortion, where James said he would not take any steps to pursue a national ban, nor would he look to undo rights signed into law in Michigan.

“It’s a state issue. Not a federal issue. This has been pushed back to the state and people of Michigan have spoken clearly. They have spoken clearly and I’m duty-bound to support the will of the state," he said. “I believe that IVF should be also strongly supported.”

At the border, James remains critical of the Biden Administration and said he favors the stance taken by former President Donald Trump.

“What approach would you take when it comes to immigration?” I asked.

“Staying with the Trump-era remain in Mexico policy, would do the most good immediately," he said.

“We’ve seen mass shootings in Oxford, MSU and Rochester Hills. What do you believe needs to be done to address mass shootings?” I asked.

“Parents need to lock up their weapons. Two, demanding the president have in their national security strategy a way to address mass shootings, and three, addressing how kids are being addressed on social media," he said.

James tells me he believes the election will be fair and volunteers watching the polls are standing by to ensure that. However, he said all Americans must do their part for their voice to be heard.

“Yes, I will support the results of a free and fair election and am looking forward to Nov. 5," he said.

James says he's grateful to his volunteers who send hand-written notes to promote his campaign.

