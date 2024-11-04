'Very important.' Michigan is playing a major role in the upcoming election

(WXYZ) — The large presence of Michigan on a national political stage has been seen in the countless visits from both candidates and their surrogates over the past few months.

On the eve of the election, I hit the streets to ask voters how much Michigan truly means.

Metro Detroiters are taking a moment to reflect on the history of Michigan and our state's level of importance in helping determine the winner of the presidential race.

“Michigan has always been one of the state’s highly dependent on, whichever way you vote," Rodney Gaston, a voter, told me.

“Michigan is very important. We have the Big Three and a lot of executive decisions are going on here and we’re rebuilding. Our vote is definitely important," Gary Woods said.

Looking at our election mapping system, another indicator can be seen by examining the outcomes of the races for president back in 2020, when President Joe Biden won here in Michigan and then won the general election. Again in 2016, then-former President Donald Trump Beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan on his way to the White House.

“How difficult is it for a candidate to win the national election without Michigan? I asked political expert and Oakland University Professor Dave Dulio.

"To some extent, the presidency runs through Michigan. They each have a path to 270 without Michigan, but it’s much tougher," he said.

Looking ahead, Dulio says come election day, voters in Michigan have to be proud of how they're being heard.

“I think they should absolutely relish in the power Michigan has as a state," Dulio said.

Dulio said of course, Michigan hasn't always picked the winner, but you have to go back to President George H.W. Bush in the early 2000s.

