Vice President Kamala Harris holds moderated discussion with Liz Cheney in metro Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris was back in Michigan today for a campaign stop. Harris started in Pennsylvania before traveling to Michigan before moving on to Wisconsin.
Vice President Harris, Liz Cheney hold moderated discussion in metro Detroit

Harris was joined by former Congresswoman Liz Cheney for a series of conversations in communities across battleground states.

RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with reporters ahead of Cheney event

With just weeks away until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing and both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump visited metro Detroit last week. Trump's Vice Presidential nominee Ohio US Senator JD Vance will be in Detroit on Thursday.

Michigan Voter Resources and Information

Check if you're registered to vote in Michigan Find your polling location How to get an absentee ballot View your sample ballot More information about early voting