Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance holding rally in Flint on Election Eve

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — One day before the Presidential Election, Vice Presidential candidate & senator JD Vance is holding a rally in Flint.

That rally is set to start at 1:15 p.m., at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 140 E 2nd Street.

This comes on the same day that Vance's running mate, former President Donald Trump, holds a rally in Grand Rapids.

It's a busy day for politics in the Mitten State, as Vice Presidential Candidate and Minnesota GovernorTim Walz is set to speak in Detroit with his wife, Gwen, including performances from Detroit's Youth Choir and Jon Bon Jovi. This comes one day after Kamala Harris campaignedat Michigan State on Sunday evening.

Vance, Trump, Walz and Harris have spoken in battleground Michigan several times over the last few months, making a final push towards Election Day tomorrow.

