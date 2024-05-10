Neighbors, family of victims react to charges in quadruple Detroit park shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit teenager has been charged in last week's quadruple shooting at Stein Park that happened as families were grilling and playing.

Family and neighbors say as the weather gets nicer, they want city parks to be a safe space.

Seventeen-year-old Alvin Noble was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court before Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heathchaged.

Despite being a minor, he is being charged as an adult, facing four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and nine counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors allege Noble was called over to the park last Wednesday evening by his sister, who was having an altercation with another woman. Noble allegedly arrived with a weapon and shot one of the 18-year-old women involved.

Three innocent bystanders were also hit, including another 18-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

“This case is especially alarming because we are at the beginning of the season where our citizens, young and older, start enjoying the warmer weather in our city parks. Then a fight, a phone call, and a gun completely devastated a wonderful community gathering,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Families were grilling and playing in the park at the time of the shooting.

“I’ve been here 40-something years and I didn’t have problems like that nor the neighborhood had problems like that," neighbor Joseph said.

Joseph wasn't comfortable sharing his last name but says when he heard the four gunshots, he ran from his home and provided aid to the 18-year-old woman shot in the head.

"I seen three bodies laying on the ground," he said. “I walked over, seen a young lady face down in her own blood gasping for air. I took my shirt off, put it under her head, turned her to the side, so she could breathe a little better.”

Charles Davis is the father of Gabriel Davis, the 3-year-old who was at the park with his mother grilling that night when he was shot in his behind.

“It’s every parent's worst nightmare, especially considering that they said he got shot while he was at the park," Davis said. "There’s a way we should handle most situations, and gun violence is not the one.”

Gabriel was rushed to the hospital for surgery and has stitches but is back to being his happy, normal self.

Meanwhile, his father is glad a suspect is in custody and charges have been filed. The same goes for the surrounding community, which is full of children and has a high school nearby.

"Something like that shouldn’t have happened anyways," Joseph said. "You can work things out without guns.”

Noble was given a $500,000 cash bond at his arraignment. If he posts bond, he'll be required to wear a GPS tether and be on house arrest.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 9 a.m. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 16 at 8:30 a.m. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 23 at 8:45 a.m.