Less than 24 hours until the NFL Draft and Detroit is buzzing with superfans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is less than 24 hours away and the superfans have arrived to Detroit.

In exactly one day, hundreds of thousands of people will be in not only downtown Detroit but all over the city including Corktown, where owner of McShane’s Irish Pub Bob Roberts and his staff are still putting the final touches together for their watch party.

"We still got a lot of work to do. We’re stocking the bar right now. The tents went up this morning," Roberts said.

Like many neighborhoods in Detroit, Corktown will have viewing tents of the draft and a free shuttle service to and from downtown.

“We’re expecting big numbers. We’re hoping in the three days that we can do a month's worth of sales," Roberts said.

Fans from all over the country are ready to enjoy Detroit and the NFL Draft.

“If you see me tomorrow, I'll probably be screaming and going nuts and you know, the football’s going to come out," Chicago Bears fan Joey Bazal said.