NFL Draft 'On the Clock Tour' continues with stop in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was game on inside the Pontiac High School gymnasium Tuesday night as kids of all ages got the chance to show off their talent.

“We did some football drills," 9-year-old Dash Pitts said. "QB, wide receiver, defense, a lot of fun things.”

Dash and his mom came from Clinton Township for the event. Dash says one day, he hopes to play wide receiver like his favorite Detroit Lions player Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The event is the 14th stop of the "On the Clock Tour," which is bringing the draft out to Detroit’s neighborhoods and suburbs. It's building excitement and giving fans a taste for what's to come downtown.

Video below shows NFL Draft stage construction in Detroit on April 2:

Timelapse shows NFL Draft stage construction in Downtown Detroit on April 2

“Every community is important," Dave Beachnau with the Detroit Sports Commission said. "We want to make sure we touch it, especially with big events like this, so that everyone feels like they're apart of it in some way.”

“We're being inclusive," Harriet Carter with Visit Detroit said. "Everyone wants to feel they're being included in major events, and that is our main goal.”

As for Dash’s mom Desiree Thomas, she’s thankful to have the draft is bringing these events nearby. She plans to take the whole family downtown when the big day arrives.

“Having the opportunity for the draft to come here is going to bring so many opportunities not just for Detroit but the surrounding communities too,” Thomas said. "We haven't gotten the opportunity to do many things downtown yet, so taking them is going to be a first experience for a lot of things.”

The tour continues with a stop in Troy on Thursday and Romulus on Saturday.

Related:

