'Not getting any better': Family opens up about heartbreak after Dearborn student hit by car

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over two months after teenage student Alla Alammari was hit by a car while walking to Fordson High School in Dearborn, her family is speaking out, updating us on her condition and their fight for justice.

Alammari celebrated her 16th birthday just days ago in a hospital bed at Detroit Medical Center and has remained in a coma since she was hit around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2025.

Wadha Alammari is Alla's father. He moved his family from Yemen five months ago, seeking better opportunities for his six children, including Alla, whose face we have blurred out, per the family’s request for privacy.

We spoke to the father through Alla Alammari’s cousin, Hisham Magrag, who helped translate.

“On the morning of December 20th, her and her sister were walking to Fordson High School and this guy was speeding. All her sisters stepped back, but Alla, she was hit head-on," the father said through Magrag.

The suspect, 19-year-old Mahdi Bitar, has been charged with one felony count of reckless driving causing serious impairment. The family believes it’s not enough.

“He hit her in a school zone — that’s what really hurts," Magrag said. “Her condition is not getting any better; it’s getting worse.”

Bitar is now out on bond. 7 News Detroit looked into his record and found that throughout the years, he's received multiple civil infractions specifically dealing with driving including violating a graduated license permit and disregarding a stop sign.

The family says they hope justice is served and that drivers slow down along Ford Road.

"She has a broken hip, leg, brain injury, she’s going on seven surgeries so far," the father said through Magrag. “Her older sister that was with her... can’t talk, can’t move, she has PTSD. The mom can barely go to the hospital to see her daughter. She doesn’t want to see her daughter in that condition, always fainting.”

Bitar is back in Wayne County Third Circuit Court Friday for a disposition conference.

