Obama, Trump to campaign in Michigan this weekend as critical U.S. Senate race heats up

MICHIGAN — Michigan is once again in the national spotlight, with two presidents making stops in the state this weekend. Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Detroit Saturday, while President Donald Trump heads to Port Huron Sunday. Both are hoping to boost their party's candidates in a critical U.S. Senate race that could help determine which party controls the chamber.

Michigan is a must-win battleground state, and this weekend, both parties are bringing in the biggest names in their own respective parties to make their push to voters, days before the election.

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WXYZ Obama and Trump

"It brings Michigan to the spotlight for sure. It's a pretty tough race, so it's pretty interesting," early voter Kay Severson said.

The race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers could determine who controls the Senate in these midterm elections.

It's why Obama is making a stop in Detroit Saturday.

Brynn Anderson/AP FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"I'm excited he's coming here to get this election moving. Hopefully everyone gets out and votes," Detroit resident Gloria Hill said.

President Obama has made a number of stops to support Democratic candidates in past elections.

"I will be at the event making sure that Detroiters get out to vote and we're excited to welcome back president Obama back to the Motor City," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said Friday.

Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP Former President Donald Trump.

The critical U.S. Senate race is also why Trump is making a stop in Port Huron Sunday.

"It's exciting. I think I just seen a Secret Service vehicle, so that's interesting," Port Huron resident Jason Spicer said.

Port Huron Mayor Anita Ashford says her background as a former national security officer for the NAACP has prepared her for the influx of people or national attention.

"In that position I had the privilege to work with the White House on the team with President Clinton and President George Bush," Mayor Ashford said. "We're prepared to handle whatever we need to handle."

WXYZ Port Huron Mayor Anita Ashford

However, not everyone is as optimistic about the added attention on the Canadian border town.

"I know we're going to have a lot of Canadian protesters here," Port Huron resident Shelly Seitz said.

Ashford says the city has been directly impacted by the tariffs with Canada, both socially with fewer visitors and economically.

"Consumers always end up in a bad spot when you start going tit for tat," Ashford said.

Political scientists say these visits from top party leaders will only continue as we inch closer to Election Day, because this is when all the attention counts.

"Campaign events can have real impact," Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University, Matt Grossmann said. "Certainly, we'll be seeing a lot of visits and a lot of money at the end. And it's all focused on the Senate race."

That final push is happening just as Michigan voters get an early opportunity to make their voices heard. Early voting begins Saturday, meaning some voters will be casting their ballots as Obama and Trump make their cases in Michigan.

"Everybody, no matter who you believe in, you need to get out and vote," Hill added.

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