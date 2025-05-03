Parents of Kevin Graves, who died at Electric Forest, frustrated after his death ruling

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The parents of Kevin Graves say they are still determined to find answers as to how their son died, even after the Oceania County medical examiner ruled his death as "undetermined after investigation and anthropology studies" last month.

In 2018, 28-year-old Kevin Graves went missing while attending his very first Electric Forest music festival. After searching for years, putting up billboards and spreading the word, his family received the devastating news last December that his remains had been found near festival grounds.

“When we did get the message, it was like a smack right between the eyes," Graves' father Gary said.

As devastated as they were, they hoped that now that his remains were found, they would have the complete picture of what happened to their son.

However in April, the medical examiner's office ruled Kevin Graves' death as "undetermined" after their monthslong investigation. Their office told 7 News Detroit that because they were working with only skeletal remains, it complicated just how much they could learn.

“I still don’t know why they couldn’t have found something. There were remains. I'm not an anthropologist, but you’d think they would’ve found something," Kevin Graves' mother Kathy said. "It just leaves more unanswered questions.”

The family says someone somewhere knows what happened that night and say their only hope now is that they speak up.

“We’re not done. We really think there’s more out there to be found out," Kathy Graves said.



Michigan State Police say the case is still open and they are currently looking over additional reports. They add that there is no indication of foul play.

