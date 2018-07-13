Police: Two men shot in Detroit after marijuana deal gone wrong

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police say two men were shot and wounded during an apparent drug deal gone wrong on the city's east side Thursday night.

Officers say the marijuana transaction happened sometime after 2 a.m. in the Eastwood and Newport.

Two victims -- 27 and 28 -- suffered several gunshot wounds and have been listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his late teens, 5-feet 11-inches, dark complexion and wearing a hoodie.