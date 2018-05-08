Detroit offers program to eliminate driver responsibility fees ahead of schedule

DETROIT - The City of Detroit announced a free Driver Responsibility Fee forgiveness program for tens of thousands of Detroit residents. It gives Detroiters who owe Driver Responsibility Fees the opportunity to get their driver's license restored months ahead of schedule by participating in workforce development activities.

Earlier this year, Mayor Mike Duggan and a bipartisan statewide coalition convinced the state legislature to forgive the responsibility fees that prevented as man as 350,000 Michigan residents from having their license restored. In Detroit alone, 76,000 residents owe an average of $1,600 in responsibility fees.

Rather than force residents to wait for the fee forgiveness to start October 1, 2018, the City of Detroit created a program that allows them to complete 10 hours of workforce development training now and get their license back months sooner. The program was developed in partnership with the State. The program helps participants strengthen their job skills and introduces them to the breadth of services offered by the City's Detroit at Work initiative.

Along with the need for training, Driver Responsibility Fees have been one of the biggest barriers to connecting Detroiters to jobs and opportunity," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "It's not just an issue for logistics opportunities like truck driving. We are seeing significant growth in skilled trades opportunities, but these jobs often require a license because workers may need to be at a worksite on the east side in the morning and the west side in the afternoon."

