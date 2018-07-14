DPD to host Showdown in Motown Cars and Bike Show on Saturday, July 14th

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Chief Craig and the Detroit Police Department will host its 2018 Showdown in Motown Bike and Car Show Extravaganza on Saturday, July, 14 2018. The fun will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

at Detroit River Walk, located at 1340 Atwater in downtown Detroit.

This event, which will be held in honor of the families of fallen and critically injured Detroit Police Officers, will feature some of the hottest hot rods and classics Detroit has to offer. YouTube sensation, Corey Barrett of the Tall Guy Car Reviews YouTube channel, will co-host this event alongside the chief.

The Motown Bike and Car Show Extravaganza is free and open to the public.