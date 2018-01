DETROIT (WXYZ) - When the feds raided the Victory Inn on west Michigan Avenue in 2016, they found an alleged major brothel.

RELATED:

Federal agents say 80 women were kept strung out on drugs sold for sex.

Forty of the 42 rooms were used.

The motel has since closed and has been torn down.

The alleged Mastermind, Darrick “Tone” Bell remains on the loose. The feds are asking for help finding him.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers, 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 866-DHS-2ICE

Several others have been charged in the case and are awaiting trial.