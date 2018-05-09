Resurfacing of nearly 90 miles of rough roads begins in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "It was like a roller coaster," said Pamela Davis of the portion of Fordham Street that she and her husband have to travel to get into the driveway of their home on Detroit's east side.

But headaches caused by rough roads will soon be a thing of the past for a lot of people as the City of Detroit begins a $58 million project to resurface 88 miles of roadway by November.

And included in the nearly 90 miles being improved are 58 miles of neighborhood streets in every district of the city.

State and federal transportation funds along with bonds approved by city council will be used to pay for the repaving project.

An additional $17 million in bond funds are being used to replace broken slabs of sidewalk.

Much of the work is being done by city employees, but for the private contractors being used, they city is requiring that the majority of construction workers they hire be Detroit residents.



2018 Complete Paving List by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd