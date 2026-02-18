Rev. Jesse Jackson 'has touched so many lives' in Detroit and worldwide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is mourning the loss of a civil rights giant. The Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy that touched countless lives across the nation and around the world.

Jackson inspired generations through his tireless advocacy for civil rights and economic justice. He visited the Motor City and Michigan countless times throughout his career, from attending Aretha Franklin's funeral to leading a march for Flint's water crisis.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Metro Detroiters remember the impact of Jesse Jackson

"His life should be studied in schools, how to do it as an activist. I cannot enumerate all the things," said NAACP Detroit President the Rev. Wendell Anthony, who called Jackson a mentor, a friend and a giant in the movement.

"He freed people who were locked up overseas. He brought African nations closer to this nation, talked about what we were not doing there."

Related coverage: Wendell Anthony remembers decades of friendship with Jesse Jackson

Reverend Wendell T. Anthony remembers Jesse Jackson

Jackson's impact can be traced across Detroit, from visits to churches to his work with the auto industry and the friendships he made here.

To attorney and civil rights activist Elliot Hall, Jackson was more than a civil rights leader.

"He was a dear friend," Hall said.

WXYZ

Hall said that back in the 1980s, Jackson came to Detroit often, and he got to know him well while working for Ford Motor Company. Detroit housing the Big Three automakers drew Jackson for his work to advocate in the automotive space, pushing for equity and access.

"He would come in to help us enhance minority dealers across the United States. At that time, they didn't have many Black and minority dealers," Hall said.

"Martin Luther King dealt with the civil rights piece of it: where to eat, where you could live. Jesse brought the economic piece of it.”

WXYZ

Hall said when Jackson spoke, he saw firsthand how powerful people listened.

“He brought a constituency with him — businesses, large corporations were very fearful of Jesse if they didn’t adhere to what he wanted them to do. I mean, a boycott and other negative things could happen if he gave the word,” Hall said.

Related video: Carolyn Clifford and Chuck Stokes discuss Rev. Jesse Jackson's impact in Detroit

Carolyn Clifford and Chuck Stokes discuss Rev. Jesse Jackson's impact in Detroit

But visits didn't stop there. Over the years, Jackson came back visiting friends like Hall and several churches.

When Hall’s pastor died, Jackson visited the church, Tabernacle Missionary Baptist.

"Jesse came in to honor him and to speak at his service. So he was known by the religious community and he came at their invitation for many occasions," Hall said.

Monica Morgan

From Detroit to overseas, photojournalist Monica Morgan had a front row seat to history through the lens of her camera.

"He has touched so many lives in so many places," Morgan said.

The place she remembers most is the time she spent following him in South Africa, attending the state funeral and memorial events for Nelson Mandela. Morgan says she booked the flight there without a plan and was later invited to tag along by Jackson's team member, George Curry.

"It was just a whirlwind. We went everywhere and I would have never had that opportunity had it not been for Reverend Jesse Jackson," Morgan said.

Monica Morgan

Between snaps, she saw how Jackson made things happen. At first, she says they were told no planes were available to fly in.

"Reverend Jackson was just calm about most things. He knew what he wanted and he knew how to get it. To be there and to see him through the lens of my camera and capture and document those moments was amazing because I saw him in front of the camera as well as behind the camera," Morgan said.

Monica Morgan

She recalls meeting him after the visit and sharing a framed photo of Jackson with Prince Charles III, who later became King.

"He said 'oh, this is great. We need to get it to him.' And I went, that's classic Reverend Jackson, knowing what he wanted and not being afraid to go for it," Morgan said. "And I'm sure that picture made its way to King Charles.

Monica Morgan

Jackson's legacy lives on through the people he touched and the memories she helped capture.

"We have just lost such a leader and an icon and there will never be anyone to replace him," Morgan said.

Related:



—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

