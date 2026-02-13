Brighton mother suing Lyft, says teen daughter was driven to sexual predator

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livingston County mother has filed a lawsuit against rideshare company Lyft, alleging one of their drivers transported her 14-year-old daughter to a sexual predator who assaulted her.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims the incident occurred nearly three years ago when a man allegedly arranged a Lyft to pick up the teenager from her Brighton neighborhood and take her to his home in Dearborn Heights. The family says he sexually assaulted her and forced her to take explicit photos.

"I just have that feeling as a mom that something is really wrong, something is really bad," the mother said. For the safety and privacy of her child, she asked to remain anonymous.

The mother discovered her daughter had gotten into a Lyft to meet a man believed to be in his 20s. The two had met on Wizz, a Tinder-like dating app that has since been removed from Apple and Google stores due to safety concerns. When the mother tried calling her daughter, her phone was turned off.

"The female driver even asked her if she was OK because clearly she didn't look OK in the Lyft, and the female driver did nothing," the mother said.

After calling local and state law enforcement, the mother says she repeatedly called Lyft to try and stop the ride but wasn't able to. The lawsuit claims policies were violated by driving an unaccompanied minor and failing to verify the passenger's age.

The family's attorney says drivers can sometimes be punished for canceling rides.

"If a driver cancels a ride even once, they can be prohibited for weeks from doing another drive," attorney Elizabeth Abdnour said.

I reached out to Lyft on multiple occasions but haven't heard back.

Abdnour says charges have been filed and there's an active warrant for the man's arrest. However, the attorney says he fled the country and is believed to be in Morocco.

The family believes the assault could have been prevented if the driver had stepped in.

"I don't want this to ever happen again. There should be some sort of alert system or panic button. There's got to be something better," the mother said.

Both Lyft and Uber offer family profiles that allow parents to receive a notification the second a ride starts and track the car's movement in real time. You can also set it up so that a trusted contact, like a parents, must receive a unique pin before the ride can begin.

