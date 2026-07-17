Howell Nature Center launches 'critical' 10-day fundraiser with $100,000 goal

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Howell Nature Center has launched a 10-day emergency fundraiser to help secure "critical" money to operate and take in wildlife rehabilitation patients.

The fundraising campaign started Thursday morning, with a goal of raising $100,000.

The Howell Nature Center says it temporarily stopped taking in new wildlife rehabilitation patients as they work to stabilize operations. They will continue to care for animals already at the center.

WXYZ Howell Nature Center

“We will continue providing exceptional care to the hundreds of animals already in our care, but without immediate support, many injured and orphaned animals that would normally receive a second chance simply won't have one,” the Howell Nature Center said in a Facebook post.

After a financially strenuous year in 2024, the Howell Nature Center raised about $140,000. In 2024, they closed programs and let staff members go. At the beginning of 2025, those donations helped restore programs.

Watch our January 2025 report below:

Howell Nature Center raises about $140K since financial woes, looks to successful 2025

Because the center is a nonprofit, they do not receive financial aid from the local, state or federal level. Their biggest source of revenue is school field trips, however donations are how they get by.

The center says every dollar helps. If you’d like to donate, visit their fundraising page.