BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livingston County judge heard arguments Thursday over whether Floyd Jarvi, who pleaded no contest to rape in 1993, should be released from prison.

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Survivor of 1993 rape waits for judge's ruling on whether her attacker should be released

Survivor of 1993 rape waits for judge's ruling on whether her attacker should be released

Wendy Morrison was 19 years old when she was kidnapped at gunpoint and raped. Jarvi was sentenced to 25 to 60 years in prison for the crimes.

Jarvi has been granted parole twice, but Morrison has repeatedly challenged his release. When he was granted parole again in January, Attorney General Dana Nessel secured a stay that kept him behind bars.

"I never started my life this way. I was only 19 years old when it happened. I never thought at 52 years old, I would still be standing here fighting this," Morrison said.

WXYZ Wendy Morrison and Tiarra Braddock

Jarvi's attorney, Suzanne Schuelke, argued he was granted parole for a reason and should be released.

"He is now 67 years old, so he is an older person. Parole was first granted in 2022. The parole board withdrew it, saying they specifically saw, even then, they saw little risk, but because of community objection in Livingston County," Schuelke said.

Schuelke also noted that Jarvi has not had a major misconduct in prison since 2003.

"For 23 years, he has not had a major misconduct ticket; I've never had a client like that," Schuelke said.

Assistant Attorney General John Pallas represented Morrison in court, arguing Jarvi should remain in prison.

"This is about the protection of society; she's fighting to ensure that an evil person, Jarvi, never has the opportunity to cause anyone else any harm," Pallas said.

Pallas said Jarvi has not shown remorse over the years.

"He is not ready for parole and continues to present a danger to society," Pallas said.

Morrison said she is anxiously waiting for the judge's ruling.

"I feel that he's a huge risk," Morrison said. "I think the judge is going to make the right decision. I think he's going to stay in prison. I pray he will."

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