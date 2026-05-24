NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Keegan Sobilo is not spending his senior year worrying about prom or college applications. The 18-year-old from New Baltimore is chasing a NASCAR dream that has already cost his family six figures — and shows no signs of slowing down.

With high school graduation this month, Sobilo is taking a gap year to pursue NASCAR full time and expand his race team, Keegan Sobilo Racing.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

18-year-old New Baltimore driver chases NASCAR dream after high school graduation

"When we first talked, we were starting out in the CRA Pro Series, and now we're heading into our third season and continue to build on our legacy at the short track grassroots racing level," Sobilo said.

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A two-time national champion, Sobilo has dominated tracks across the Midwest for a decade. He recently received approval to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

"It's a brand-new chassis with basically a whole new body," Sobilo said of his latest car.

The pursuit comes at a steep cost. His grandmother, Theresa Sobilo, said the financial pressure on the family is mounting.

"Both parents are. They're exhausting their incomes and it's getting very, very hard," Theresa Sobilo said.

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His father, Roman Sobilo, has leaned on his classic car restoration business to help fund Keegan's racing career.

"Which is ironic. My passion is what pays so he could pursue his passion. It almost seems like it's God's will," Roman Sobilo said.

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His mother, Hillary Sobilo, remains firmly in his corner.

"I want him to make it to NASCAR if that's what's going to make him happy," Hillary Sobilo said.

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Beyond the track, Keegan Sobilo continues to support Team Neju, a nonprofit organization for children battling cancer.

"It's a very important thing to me because I'm very blessed to be able to do what I do. So I want to try and support those in tough times to encourage them that they can still achieve their dreams, right, no matter what you're going through," Keegan Sobilo said.

Keegan Sobilo Racing is currently seeking funded drivers and track crew members for the 2026 season, as well as sponsors.

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To be part of the Keegan Sobilo Racing journey, visit keegansobiloracing.com.

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