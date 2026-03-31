CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 9-year-old girl died and her mother is hospitalized with severe injuries after a car crash Saturday in Clinton Township at Metro Parkway and Groesbeck Highway.

Sara Chaney, 35, and her daughter, Riley, were in the car when the crash occurred. Riley had celebrated her ninth birthday just one day before the crash.

Watch the video report below:

9-year-old girl killed, mother hospitalized after a tragic car crash in Clinton Township

Family members said the crash was caused by a driver having a medical emergency.

"I still can't believe it’s real," Andrew Consiglio said.

Consiglio, Riley's cousin, said the blue car the two were driving was left a terrible mess. Chaney survived but suffered internal injuries and broken bones. She is hospitalized and barely holding onto her life.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Riley Chaney.

While Chaney is awake and in a tremendous amount of physical pain, Consiglio said the emotional weight of losing her daughter is something he cannot imagine.

"I just want to give her a big hug and tell her I love her and that I’m here for her," Consiglio said. "I’m sure she can’t imagine it’s real either."

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Consiglio has known Riley since she was a baby. He described his cousin as a bright light who found joy in life’s little things.

"Riley was such a sweet little girl," Consiglio said. "She was always happy. Never angry. Never mad."

"I’m praying she’s in heaven right now with the lord."

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy family photo.

Consiglio said Chaney is shy with the biggest heart, and he hopes she makes a full recovery. He said the family is showing up for one another.

"We’re all in the together and we’re praying that we can come out of this with some sort of peace and continue to live our lives down here the way Riley would live life — happy," Consiglio said.

The family is asking for the community's help with medical bills and funeral expenses. If you'd like to help, they set up a GoFundMe page.

"I don’t think you prepare for that this early in life," Consiglio said.

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