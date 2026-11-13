‘A shockwave hit my home’: Apparent house explosion in Warren startles neighborhood

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Warren woke up to debris Friday morning after a house explosion and fire happened Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the corner of Hendricks and Elroy avenues near the 9 Mile road area. Officials say the home was vacant, no one was inside and no injuries were reported by residents.

“I was here 15 seconds after the explosion. I ran. I think I'd save somebody's life,” neighbor Robert Colton said. “The fire was too great. I know no one could have survived. I just feel great that no one got hurt, and everything's OK.”

Another man who said he lives two doors away from the explosion said the house was for sale.

Watch the video report below:

Apparent house explosion in Warren startles neighborhood

The explosion left behind extensive damage and prompted a massive cleanup effort, including the Warren Department of Public Works and police and fire departments, plus property and energy restoration companies.

People in the area said they could feel the impact.

“I just heard a huge explosion. A huge shockwave hit my home, and everything fell off the walls,” Colton said. “And I ran out.”

Colton said he also had not seen anyone living in the home, but cleanup went on for hours.

The cause is unknown at this time. The Warren Fire Department is investigating.