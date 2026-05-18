CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot in the arm, and another was taken into custody after a dispute over a washing machine escalated into gunfire at a Super Laundromat.

Watch Faraz Javed's video reports:

Argument over washing machine ends in shooting at Clinton Township laundromat

Police investigate shooting at laundromat in Clinton Township

Clinton Township Police are investigating the shooting that happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Super Laundromat on Harper Avenue near 16 Mile Road.

A woman told me that she and her 28-year-old son were doing laundry when another customer insisted on using the exact machine they were already using. She says she pointed out several other empty machines, but the other customer called her own son to the laundromat. The argument then escalated into a fight between the two men.

"Overall, it happened in a matter of 30 seconds before the fight stopped… and the shooting started," witness Josh said.

WXYZ-TV

Josh works just three doors down in the same strip mall. Security footage shows him running toward the laundromat after he heard the commotion.

"I thought it was a normal fight, altercation, about to de-escalate. I didn't think it was going to turn into that," Josh said.

What he found inside was chaos.

"It was just a bunch of commotion… a bunch of people on top of each other. I seen some blows get thrown," Josh said.

Josh says three shots were fired inside the laundromat, and when he ran outside, three more shots followed. When asked what was going through his mind, he described a scene with a large crowd caught in the middle.

"I was just trying to get to safety… make sure I was good. There was a crowd — about 12 to 15 people in the laundromat. I don't know if anybody else was harmed in the midst of all this… but I hope they're good too," Josh said.

The man who was shot in the arm was taken to the hospital. Eyewitnesses say the 28-year-old suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene.

Clinton Township Police have not yet released names or an official statement. The investigation is ongoing.

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