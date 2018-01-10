Attorney: Clinton Twp. shooting suspect snapped because of race-based bullying

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man is now in police custody after he reportedly shot a coworker and killed his boss at Reliable Fence in Clinton Township on Tuesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Jerry Motley told police he snapped because he had gone through two years of race-based bullying.w

Motley told his attorney, Todd Perkins, that he didn't make formal complaints with police or the government because he was afraid of losing his job.

Perkins said Motley worked two jobs, at a restaurant and at Reliable Fences, a business with only seven employees.

Motley was reportedly badgered with repeated racial slurs, including an incident where pieces of watermelon were hurled at him.

Perkins said Motley was fragile; his family says he's been on medication for mental illness.

Another incident occurred, Perkins says, where two other young black men applied for jobs, and the bully allegedly went at it again.

"This is a family-run business. You were only brought here because your friend brought you here, we don't let your kind in," Perkins said.

Motley could be charged with first degree premeditated murder.

"The penalty is life without parole, but I do see some other means of bringing resolution to this," Perkins said.

Motley will be charged Thursday.