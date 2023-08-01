Businesses impacted by the boil water advisory in effect for five metro Detroit communities

(WXYZ) — A water main break has put five metro Detroit communities under a boil water advisory, impacting over 152,000 people: Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the city of Rochester.

7 Action News Reporter Faraz Javed looks at how the incident impacts local businesses.

Dimitri's Opa Restaurant in Chesterfield Township is one of many businesses impacted by the boil water advisory.

"What's going on over here?" asked Javed.

"All this water has been boiled, sterile, and ready to go," said David Bells.

"It's for washing dishes?" asked Javed.

"Nope, it's for coffee, it's for cooking, it's for whatever we needed it for," said Bells.

David Bells is the dishwasher and cook here. He is also from Chesterfield Township.

"And how many times a day are you boiling water?" asked Javed.

"All day if we have to. When it runs out, we fill it up again and we keep going and when the city tells us it's okay, it's okay," said Bells.

For now, the Boil water advisory covers Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the city of Rochester.

Meaning folks living in the impacted areas are being urged to boil water for at least a minute and let it cool down before consuming it.

Meanwhile, back at the restaurant, server Julia Hanna is busy making the most of her shift today.

"We bought a lot of bottled water. We only serve hot drinks, hot tea, coffee, and pretty much hoping for it go smoothly. We have less staff because we didn't know if we were going to be open," said Hanna.

This morning the restaurant was closed due to the concern of not having any tap water. But when that was not the case, it was opened.

Julia has been working here for 16 years, and this is her 2nd run-in with a boil water advisory.

"Just try to get through the day and do what we are supposed to do," said Hanna.

Now there are also water distribution centers like this one in Chesterfield township at Fire Station 3. So far, between Fire Stations 1 and 3, they've distributed over 1,300 cases of bottled water. And there are lots more to go.

As for when the boil water advisory will be lifted, GLWA says it depends on the water quality testing results. There are two rounds of testing. Each round lasts 24 hours. Hence, an update is expected in the next 48 hours.

