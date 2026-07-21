CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular Halloween tradition in Clinton Township is going dark this year.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

'Chaos on Colman Street' Halloween event canceled in 2026

Organizers of "Chaos on Colman Street" say complaints from the township have put the future of the massive neighborhood display in question — after years of drawing crowds and raising thousands of dollars for charity.



PREVIOUS REPORT: Want to be scared for a good cause? Look no further than Chaos on Colman St.

Want to be scared for a good cause? Look no further than Chaos on Colman St.

Matthew Gregory and Jaclyn Dotson, who organize the annual event on Colman Street, say the event will not happen this year.

"The supervisor told us there were multiple complaints against us, and we wanted to know what they were so we could address them, but he wouldn't tell us, so we're in limbo on what we wanna do, don't wanna cause extra problems," Dotson said.

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The event runs every night in October, drawing thousands of visitors to the neighborhood for extravagant displays and raffles. Gregory says the event has raised money for multiple organizations over the years.

"Raised almost $85,000 for 5 nonprofits," Gregory said.

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Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem says he met with Gregory and Dotson in October. In a statement, he wrote in part:

"The Clinton Township Board has taken no action against either the event or the homeowners who created it."

Gieleghem added that their meeting focused on ways to help Chaos on Colman continue safely and respectfully.

Not everyone in the neighborhood supports the event. Matthew Cummings, who lives near Colman Street, says the crowds create problems.

"We have people from everywhere coming just to see the street, and they're taking up more than just that street," Cummings said. "The decorations look cool, but it's a bit much."

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Others feel differently. Randi Hack says the event is a positive presence in the neighborhood.

"It's a very nice event; it does good for the neighborhood actually," Hack said.

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Hack says the event does create a few traffic detours but ultimately builds community and is fun for kids while raising money for good causes. A majority of neighbors I talked to feel the same.

Gregory says the experience of being called a nuisance has been difficult.

"When we went to this meeting, it took away the sense of community. When you think of community, you think of togetherness. To be told that was a nuisance, it was a gut punch," Gregory said.

Gregory says plans to bring the event back in 2027 are already in the works.

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