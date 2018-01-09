City of Eastpointe forces urban farmers to give up chickens under new ordinance

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A pair of urban farmers are locked in a legal battle over the right to raise chickens at their Eastpointe home.

Kevin and Alicia Beedle tell 7 Action News they are being treated unfairly, and so are their animals.

"It's really disappointing" says Alicia.

For nearly a year, the couple had given nearly two dozen chickens a home, and also benefited from having them as a food source.

"The neighbor kids are also learning about animals," says Kevin.

But, a few months ago, they say the city passed an ordinance making it tougher to keep chickens on the property on Rausch Avenue near 9 Mile Road.

A dispute over what should be allowed,has also led to civil and criminal charges against the couple.

For now, the chickens have been relocated to a friend's house in mid-Michigan to gobble in peace.

In the meantime, our calls to the city attorney for comment have not been returned since 4:30 pm.