Clinton Township community organizes replacement prom for Clintondale students after safety cancellation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — After Clintondale High School canceled prom following a threat, the Clinton Township community rallied to organize a free replacement event — and they're pulling it off without the school district's involvement.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Community organizes replacement prom for Clintondale students after cancellation

Clinton Township Trustee Shannon King, who is also the parent of a Clintondale High School junior, said he understood the district's reasoning but felt the community's frustration after last week's cancellation.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Clintondale High School prom canceled after tip warns of possible firearm at event

Clintondale High School prom canceled after tip warns of possible firearm at event

"I understand where the school is coming from. At the end of the day, what's most important is that our kids are safe," King said.

WXYZ-TV

Still, King got to work.

"People immediately had a reaction, and people started going to work," King said.

King spent the weekend making countless calls to pull the event together. The Anton Arts Center in Mount Clemens quickly became the new venue. Executive Director Matt Matthews said opening the historic building to Clintondale students was an easy decision.

"We're very proud to be Macomb County's art gallery and the different ways we can support Macomb County and the students in Macomb County — we're excited to do that," Matthews said.

WXYZ-TV

Jeremy Schnaidt, owner of Schnaidt Insurance Agency in Clinton Township, wrote a check to secure the Anton Arts Center as the prom's new venue after King reached out to him.

"This is a special, special time for the kids. For me, it was a no-brainer to make sure these kids could have their special day," Schnaidt said.

WXYZ-TV

Champagne Chocolates in Mount Clemens is also contributing, offering free homemade chocolate for prom attendees.

"We are going to be providing an assortment of chocolates and barks," Oliver Minker, owner of Champagne Chocolates, said.

WXYZ-TV

Cravin Raven is expected to cater dinner for the event. Admission is free.

Clintondale junior Aliyah King said her peers are grateful for the outpouring of support.

"A lot of my friends, and other seniors, are excited and happy about it," Aliyah King said.

WXYZ-TV

She added that the school's alternative fell short of what students had hoped for.

"The school board was trying to have it in the school cafeteria, which is nice, but not very special — we have lunch there every day," Aliyah King said.

Clintondale Community Schools issued a statement making clear the event is not affiliated with the district.

"Efforts to independently organize or reschedule prom are solely those of community members and are not affiliated with, endorsed by, or coordinated through the district," the statement read in part.

Shannon King said the community is pressing forward regardless.

"We put in a lot of effort, work to make sure this is a good experience," King said.

————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

