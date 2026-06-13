MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township teens got their prom night after a gun threat forced the cancellation of the original dance just one hour before it was set to begin.

Last Tuesday night, the junior-senior prom at Clintondale High School was canceled after Michigan State Police received a tip that a student might be bringing a firearm. With spirits low, the community came together at the steps of Anton Art Center to give students the night they had been waiting for.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Clinton Township teens get prom they thought was lost after threat canceled original dance

"Kids creating memories that they will never forget," DJ Britt said.

Kimberly Koltvedt's daughter Brianna, a junior, was among the students who lost their original prom night.

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"I want to walk away feeling good," Brianna said. "We just thought it was a joke at first."

Senior Shamer Riser-Pressley was already dressed for the occasion when the original event was called off.

"I kind of felt like it was a slap in the face," Riser-Pressley said.

Watch our previous report when the community was organizing the event below:

Community organizes replacement prom for Clintondale students after cancellation

Still, he said the rescheduled night carried the same weight.

"Cause it's something we've been waiting for our entire life basically," Riser-Pressley said.

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Clinton Township Trustee Shannon King, whose daughter attends Clintondale high as a junior, said she was devastated by the cancellation.

"You just want her to be a kid," King said.

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King said he refused to let the threat define the night.

"I wasn't going to let us be held victim to a threat of gun violence," King said.

Watch our previous report when prom was canceled below:

Clintondale High School prom canceled after tip warns of possible firearm at event

He began making calls shortly after the cancellation and connected with Anton Art Center's executive director, Matt Matthews, who moved quickly to make the event happen.

"I talked to Shannon Thursday of last week, and it's Friday night and there's a prom behind me," the executive director said.

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Youth advocate Marlan Collier said the community donated their time — and even chocolates — to pull the event together. Collier described prom as one of three moments that define a teenager's life.

"Homecoming, prom, graduation," Collier said. "We are building unity in our community."

Additional security and on-site law enforcement were in place to ensure there were no disruptions to the night.

"And to have the community come together and make it happen is just a blessing," Kimberly Koltvedt said.

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Moe's Mobile Sports Lounge was also on hand for the celebration.

"Everyone have a good time. Let's party," Moe said.

Matthews said the goal for the night was simple.

"I just want kids to dance and have a good time," Matthews said.

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