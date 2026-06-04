Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward in search for missing Eastpointe teen Noah Winters

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information in the disappearance of 17-year-old Noah Winters, an Eastpointe teenager who has not been heard from since May 14.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

$2,500 reward offered in search for missing Eastpointe teen Noah Winters

Winters was last seen around 1 a.m. on May 14, when home security video captured him leaving his home on Saxony Avenue in Eastpointe and getting into a black Jeep Compass.

The search has grown more urgent following disturbing social media messages received by Winters' mother suggesting he may be dead. One of those messages read: "I think they killed your son bro."

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said investigators have made progress in the case, including locating the Jeep Compass.

"We located it several days later in the Tri-County area," Holish said.

Previous report: Police investigating after mom of missing Eastpointe teen receives messages saying he may be dead

Police investigating after mom of missing Eastpointe teen gets alarming messages

Holish said searches have been conducted across multiple jurisdictions.

"Numerous searches were conducted by us and Detroit," Holish said.

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Holish said determining what happened to Winters remains the department's top priority.

"First, it's important for us to determine what happened with Noah and find Noah. After that, we can try to determine further actions," Holish said.

Winters' family is also offering a $5,000 reward on top of the Crime Stoppers reward. His mother, Brittney Mills, is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

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"He was the best son you could ask for," Mills said. "Speak up. Say something. Help us find him."

"Please please say something."

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Winters' grandmother, Patricia Johnson, is also pleading for information.

"You see these stories in the news. It's a whole different view from this side," Johnson said. "We are just pleading, begging the public. There's somebody out there who knows what happened to my grandson."

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Johnson also had a direct message for the people who were in the car with Winters.

"The people in that car, they know something. I hope and I pray to Dod that you ain't get no sleep. I hope you can't eat. I hope that you're just going nuts right now," Johnson said.

Anyone with information on Winters' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

