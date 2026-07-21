Endi Bala rejects plea deal in Macomb County attempted kidnapping case, shocking victims' families

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — What was expected to be a major step toward closure in a high-profile Macomb County case instead ended with more frustration for the victims' families.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Endi Bala rejects plea deal in Macomb County attempted kidnapping case

Endi Bala, accused of attempted kidnapping and assault of two young girls in separate incidents nearly 2 years ago, was expected to accept a plea deal Monday. Instead, prosecutors say he changed his mind in court.

Families came to Macomb County Circuit Court Monday afternoon expecting closure as prosecutors arraigned Bala on 5 new felony charges and told the judge a plea deal was ready. But when the judge asked Bala if he wanted to move forward, his one-word answer left family members devastated.

"You don't want to enter a plea today?" Judge Matthew Sabaugh said.

"No," Bala said.

Along with the original kidnapping and assault allegations, prosecutors arraigned Bala on 5 additional felony charges stemming from alleged incidents while he was jailed in Macomb County.

"The plan was to enter into the pleas today, but unfortunately after our conference in chambers, he has changed his mind for the time being," defense attorney Samuel Bennett said.

The case dates back to August 13, 2024. Prosecutors allege Bala first targeted a 15-year-old girl in Clinton Township before allegedly attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old girl in Sterling Heights about an hour later. Both girls, Olivia and Alexis, escaped with help from witnesses and Good Samaritans. Nearly 2 years later, family members say they're exhausted by the delays.

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"Awful, exhausted, drained, disappointed, defeated. Like it's just been almost two years and we told this wasn't going to happen. And it's literally living out every minute of our life," Alecia Childers said.

WXYZ-TV

Childers fought off Bala to rescue her 7-year-old niece Olivia and protect her 8-year-old son. She said fighting Bala in the courtroom has become even harder than that day.

"I feel like the kidnapping was the first fight, and now to have to fight for two years in the courts. This is round two of a fight I didn't ask to be a part of," Childers said.

Related story: Family recounts terror when man grabbed 7-year-old in Sterling Heights

Family recounts terror when man grabbed 7-year-old in Sterling Heights

As attorneys discussed scheduling another hearing, emotions inside the courtroom boiled over. Childers called out that it was her son's birthday and said Bala had taken everything from her. Bala responded by wishing her son a happy birthday, prompting the judge to intervene.

"You're not going to communicate with anyone in the gallery, sir. That's contempt of court," Sabaugh said.

The biggest shock for family members came when Bala flipped them off before heading back to jail.

"How is it okay for him to turn around, flick us off, smile at us? Yet we say one thing, and we're thrown, you're going to get kicked out of court?" Olivia's mother, Coryne Childers, said.

WXYZ-TV

Olivia's mother and Alexis's grandmother and guardian, Lori Demars, say the 2 victims are still living with the trauma nearly 2 years later.

"So now I got to go home and tell her this. So here we go, another court date," Demars said.

WXYZ-TV

Despite the plea deal falling apart, the judge found Bala competent to stand trial. Bala is scheduled to return to court Aug. 24 for another pretrial hearing.

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Mental health battle amid kidnap case

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