Investigation finds Fraser officer-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old was justified

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigation has determined that the use of force in an officer-involved shooting where a 15-year-old was killed was justified.

The incident occurred on May 30, 2026, in the 17800 block of Breezeway.

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Deputies say Ayden Gould's grandmother called them to the scene because he had one hand behind his back and she did not trust what he was holding.

Three Fraser officers responded to the residence and were told that Ayden was armed with a knife. Deputies say the officers saw Ayden was holding a fixed-blade serrated knife that was approximately 5 inches long.

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Two officers deployed their tasers, but Ayden advanced on them. That's when one officer fired his gun four times, hitting Ayden three times. The officer then called for medical assistance and tried to render aid. Ayden was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, "the use of force utilized in this incident was justified. The force utilized by the Fraser Department of Public Safety Officer conforms to Michigan law, as well as applicable agency policy, standards, and guidelines."

Following the incident, the family, in a GoFundMe post, said Ayden was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and described him as sensitive, fun, and loving.