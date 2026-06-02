Manslaughter trial begins for Warren officer in 2024 crash that killed two

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A manslaughter trial begins Tuesday for a former Warren police officer accused of killing two people when he crashed his police vehicle into an SUV while responding to a call.

Former Warren Police Officer James Burke was on duty in September 2024 when prosecutors say he was driving more than 115 miles per hour without his lights or sirens on while responding to a be-on-the-lookout call. Burke crashed into a white Dodge Durango at Schoenherr Road near Prospect Avenue, killing Cedric Hayden and Dejuan Pettis.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Manslaughter trial begins for Warren officer in 2024 crash that killed 2

The case moves forward Tuesday morning with jury selection at Macomb County Circuit Court.

James Harrington, president and CEO of Fieger Law, is representing both families in a civil case. He said the families have been anxiously awaiting the criminal trial.

"Dejuan and Cedric were fathers. They had children. They had two children each. They had family that misses them, who love them, and every day that goes on is another day they don't have answers, they don't have justice," Harrington said.

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Both families were in court during pre-trial hearings, where dash camera and surveillance video of the fatal crash was shown.

Harrington said jury selection is a deliberate process.

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"Usually, this is a process that takes quite a bit of time where all of the parties are asking questions of jurors to learn about them and whether they can be fair and impartial jurors," Harrington said.

While prosecutors will argue Burke's reckless driving caused the deaths of Hayden and Pettis, Burke's defense team will argue the Durango made an improper left turn and that the occupants were driving under the influence when the crash happened.

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Video showing deadly accident involving Warren police shown

Burke's attorney, Marc Curtis, addressed the question of emergency lights.

"You're driving down the road in your patrol car and you're trying to catch up to a suspect and there's no one between you and that suspect — are you going to activate your emergency lights?" Curtis asked a witness.

"No," the witness responded.

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Harrington expects the jury to be selected and seated on the first day of trial.

"Whether or not the prosecution will put on witnesses or introduce evidence I don't know, but certainly, jury selection and openings should be completed by tomorrow," Harrington said.

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