Mount Clemens families celebrate New Year 2026 at Discovery Center Kids Bash event

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mount Clemens families celebrated the arrival of 2026 with a special New Year's event at the Discovery Center, bringing together children and parents for creative activities.

The Kids Bash New Year celebration offered families an alternative to traditional midnight festivities, with face painting, interactive play areas, and hands-on activities designed to engage young participants.

"Put down their electronic devices and get excited," said Monika Rittner, one of the Discovery Center founders, describing the event's goal of encouraging screen-free fun.

Children at the event expressed enthusiasm for the various activities available. Georgia Edwards, a participant, shared her excitement about the creative opportunities.

"I'm having a fun time, and I'm happy to paint on the wall and do this stuff," Edwards said.

Her sister, Eleanora Edwards, agreed, noting that she enjoyed talking with people and decorating at the event. The sisters, who admitted they "fight like sisters do," found common ground in their enjoyment of the celebration.

Parent Donny Woods discovered the event through social media and brought his daughter Queen Woods, who described the experience as "good."

The event attracted families looking for age-appropriate New Year's activities. Angel Cortez attended with his son, Mateo, focusing on his child's happiness.

"I just want him to be happy. That's all that matters," Cortez said.

Grandparent Tammy Fugate expressed joy in watching her grandchild participate in the activities.

"It's absolutely amazing to watch him grow up," Fugate said.

While some children found the environment energetic, with participant Quinton noting it was "a little loud and overstimulating," most embraced the festive atmosphere. Mateo Cortez demonstrated his enthusiasm by playing with balloons and explaining how "they fly up in the air."

As 2026 begins, the young participants shared their hopes for the new year. Edwards expressed optimism, hoping the year would be "good," while her sister Georgia looked forward to "getting lots of chocolate" and creating "more memories."

The celebration concluded with a fireworks display, capping off the family-friendly New Year's event in Mount Clemens.

