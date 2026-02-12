Mount Clemens finishes major downtown construction to improve walkability

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mount Clemens has completed the construction phase of a $6.4 million downtown revitalization project aimed at improving walkability, lighting, and pedestrian safety in the city's core.

The grant-funded construction project wrapped up late last year, replacing infrastructure that was more than half a century old. Mayor Laura Kropp said the previous improvements from the 1980s and 1990s had become well-worn and needed updating.

"It was well-worn. We had gotten our money's worth from the projects from the 80s and the 90s," Kropp said.

Mark Revord, a Mount Clemens resident for more than 60 years, was seeing the completed project for the first time. He said the improvements have transformed what locals call "The Clem."

"I think it's a great improvement. The bricks were a little uneven and ratty. It looks terrific now," Revord said.

The construction did impact local businesses. Gary Gabriel, who has operated Gabriel's Vacuum Sales & Service in Mount Clemens for 57 years, said the September through November construction period was particularly challenging.

"Just happy it's all done. September, October, November — those months really hurt," Gabriel said.

However, Gabriel is optimistic about the finished product and its impact on foot traffic and parking accessibility.

"It looks nice. Nicer than it was. Since they got the street done, everybody can walk and park. Which, before they had a hard time," Gabriel said.

Anthony Ventimiglia, owner of Aventi Jewelry, has already noticed increased foot traffic since the project's completion.

"It was looking old. Since it has been done, traffic has increased. It's a nice fresh start for the city," Ventimiglia said.

The revitalization preserved some beloved downtown features, including a statue of a young girl and an old man playing checkers that Kropp said is "a favorite of most of the Mount Clemens residents."

Spring will bring additional improvements, including new landscaping and lighting. The city is also installing a new fountain with a 360-degree stage that will be visible from all angles.

Kropp said the space is designed for mobility, with movable stone benches and landscaping that can be reconfigured for different events.

"It's just going to be more wide open and more inviting," Revord said.

