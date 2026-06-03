Officers testify about deadly 2024 crash in Warren officer James Burke manslaughter trial

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Witness testimony is underway in the trial of former Warren police officer James Burke, charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2024 crash that killed two men.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Officers testify about deadly 2024 crash in James Burke manslaughter trial

Multiple Warren police officers took the witness stand Wednesday in the James Burke trial. The officers worked with Burke and were also at the scene of the deadly crash that happened on Sept. 30, 2024.

Prosecutors say Burke was on duty, driving a Warren patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed without sirens or lights when he slammed into a Dodge Durango carrying Cedric Hayden and DeJuan Pettis. Both men died in the crash. Burke's partner was also injured.

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Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Cory Newman told the court the patrol vehicle was traveling at extreme speeds before the collision.

"You will hear testimony that the defendant's patrol vehicle reached speeds as high as 114 miles per hour just seconds before impact," Newman said.

Newman argued Burke acted recklessly as he drove a Warren patrol vehicle down Schoenherr Road while responding to a call about a stolen car.

WXYZ James Burke sitting next to his attorney in court.

"This case is not about holding police officers to a higher standard than everyone else; it's about holding them to the standard under the law," Newman said.

Officer Rami Anees, one of the Warren police officers who testified, described Burke's condition at the scene.

"That day, when I was trying to talk to him… he was in some sort of distress, shocked and yeah, didn't recognize him," Anees said.

Anees also testified about an encounter with Burke at the scene.

"At the time, he was distressed, at the time, so he needed a minute to breathe while trying to get the person out of the vehicle, and since he was in distress, he pushed me," Anees said.

Burke's defense attorney, Marc Curtis, argued his client was following protocol by not activating his lights and sirens while responding to the call.

"They are taught during their FTO status when you're trying to pull someone over or respond to a serious crime, do not activate your lights, do not activate your siren," Curtis said.

The families of Hayden and Pettis were in court listening to the testimony. James Harrington, an attorney with Fieger Law representing the families, spoke about the toll the trial is taking on them.

"It's very hard for the family. Two men, beautiful men loved by their families. They're fathers. They are no longer here, that's why we are here, we're here for justice," Harrington said.

Testimony in Burke's trial will continue Thursday, with more officers expected to take the stand.

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