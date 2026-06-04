Partner testifies in trial of former Warren officer James Burke, blood alcohol evidence revealed

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of former Warren Police Officer James Burke, who is accused of causing a 2024 crash that killed two men.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

New testimony in ex-officer's manslaughter trial

Burke's partner, Warren Police Officer Michael Rodolfo, returned to the stand, and the jury heard new evidence regarding the blood alcohol level of one of the victims.

Prosecutors say Burke was speeding down Schoenherr Road at more than 114 miles per hour with no lights or sirens in September 2024, causing a crash that killed Cedric Hayden Jr. and DeJuan Pettis.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Officers testify about deadly 2024 crash in James Burke manslaughter trial

Officers testify about deadly 2024 crash in James Burke manslaughter trial

During cross-examination, defense attorney Marc Curtis questioned Rodolfo about whether he believed anything leading up to the collision violated department policy.

"Was there any activity during the entire incident leading up to this collision… that you believe was in violation of your policy?" Curtis said.

"No," Rodolfo said.

WXYZ Officer M. Rodolfo

Curtis also questioned Rodolfo about his own decision not to activate his lights during the incident.

"Based on your own knowledge of your own policies and procedures, you have the ability, if you thought it was appropriate, to turn on and activate your lights?" Curtis said.

"Correct," Rodolfo said.

"And you chose not to?" Curtis said.

"Correct," Rodolfo said.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Cynthia Beisser also took the stand Thursday. She performed the autopsy on Hayden Jr., who was driving the SUV Burke crashed into.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cory Newman questioned Beisser about the toxicology findings.

"What was the alcohol toxicity result that was received?" Newman said.

"He had a .198% alcohol," Beisser said.

WXYZ Dr. Cynthia Beisser

Burke's defense is arguing that Hayden Jr. was under the influence at the time of the crash and was making an illegal turn when it happened.

The prosecution contends that Burke's high speeds were not necessary at the time and put lives in danger.

A Warren Police lieutenant also took the stand Thursday. Newman questioned Lt. Timothy Kulhanek about officer responsibilities when searching for a stolen vehicle.

"When you are looking for a stolen vehicle, is it the police officer's job to keep the public safe while doing that?" Newman said.

"We shouldn't be putting anyone's lives at risk if we can control that situation," Kulhanek said.

Testimony is expected to continue Friday.

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