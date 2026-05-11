Pet sitter caught on video allegedly abusing dog in Warren, sparking police investigation

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A viral social media video is sparking outrage and a police investigation in Warren after a pet sitter was caught on camera allegedly abusing the dog she was supposed to be caring for.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Pet sitter caught on video allegedly abusing dog, sparking investigation

The video, taken Sunday, shows a pet sitter allegedly slapping and kicking a 6-year-old pit bull named Frankie. The dog then lunges and nips at her. The footage has since spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation and calls for criminal charges.

Frankie's owner, Bobbie Brody, said she was on vacation when a friend sent her the video.

"I am just heartbroken that as his mom, I couldn't be there to protect him," Brody said.

Bobbie Brody

Brody said she has had Frankie for six years and found the pet sitter through Rover.com. She said the pet sitter called her Sunday to report that Frankie had bitten her, but left out key details.

"She never eluded to anything other than she said that her son accidentally let him out of the house and when she tried to secure him to get him back in that he attacked her," Brody said.

You can watch the video below. Warning: The video may be hard for some to watch

Video shows woman hitting dog outside

Brody is cutting her vacation short and said she is prepared to take legal action.

A family member has since picked up Frankie, and Brody is now working with police.

Bobbie Brody

The video was recorded by a woman who also notified police. She asked that her face and name not be shown, fearing retaliation, but described what she witnessed.

"It was very scary because the dog was afraid of the person trying to put a leash around its neck," the witness said. "It just made me so angry that she was treating the dog like that and it didn't do anything to her."

Warren police confirmed the matter is under investigation.

"There's a lot of community concern and we have some concerns too about seeing the video, so it is under active police investigation," Lt. John Gajewski of the Warren Police Department said.

WXYZ

The video has also drawn the attention of animal welfare advocates. Chantal Rzewnicki, co-founder of The KARENS, a dog rescue group, is among those calling for criminal charges.

"The dog didn't deserve that," Rzewnicki said. "People don't realize proof plays everything. Without that proof, nobody would have been able to do anything and hopefully, she get's charged with a full-on felony."

WXYZ

The pet sitter seen in the video told me by phone that the dog bit her leg. Her aunt said everyone can just drop it.

Rover.com did not respond to a request for comment.

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