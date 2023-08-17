Richmond Police Chief sentenced to 5 days in jail for misusing LEIN system

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Richmond Michigan Police Chief has been sentenced to five days in jail for intentionally misusing Michigan's LEIN law enforcement computer network.

New Baltimore District Court Judge William Hackel III sentenced Thomas Costello on a charge of LEIN Information - Unauthorized Disclosure, a 93-day misdemeanor on Thursday.

Costello has been the chief since March 2022 after he worked 20 years in the Center Line Police Department. He was placed on leave for a time after the allegations came to light.

The Richmond City County and City Manager put Costello back on the job effective September 1, 2022. In a memo to the Police Department, Costello was restricted from using the LEIN while the court process continued.

The allegations of misuse emerged in August 2022 from a woman in nearby Washington Township who went to the police in Romeo who directed her to the Macomb County sheriff.

The investigation report from the Macomb County Sheriff says Costello admitted to running information for a female dispatcher who has an adult son in a child custody issue, that Costello, “took it upon himself to run___ through LEIN to possibly find her new address."