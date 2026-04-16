UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Heavy rainfall has caused many cities along the Clinton River to issue warnings, urging residents to use caution and stay off the river.

Some cities have been forced to close parks due to flooding, and for some residents, those rising waters have reached their homes. Cities and fire departments from Sterling Heights, Utica, Rochester and Shelby Township posted warnings to use caution around the Clinton River due to dangerous conditions including unstable banks, fast currents and floating debris.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Rising Clinton River water levels prompt cities to issue warnings, close parks

For residents on Davis Drive in Utica, when it rains, it often floods. The low-lying street borders the Clinton River, so when the river level rises, it usually means a flood is coming.

Alfred Plumaj took me inside his basement and first-level garage, where the water is about knee-high.

"Look, a lot of water," Plumaj said.

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Lindsey Carter said it is a yearly occurrence. When it rains heavily, many residents move their cars.

"At 12 p.m., I had checked and it wasn't even that much into the driveway. Then by 2 p.m., I had to run home from work to bring the stuff up that I could from my garage," Carter said.

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"It's been like since we were kids," Shirley Molzon said. "I'm 70 years old and I've lived here since I was 5 and it's been like this forever."

Related video: Water levels pushed higher at Cheboygan Dam

Water levels pushed higher at Cheboygan Dam

Kathleen Irvine also lives along Davis Drive and midday on Wednesday, she was seen moving her car out of her garage to park it up the hill, so it wouldn't get damaged in the anticipated flood.

"It's very routine for anyone who's lived in this neighborhood for any time at all," Irvine said. “I've lived here for about 30 years. I've been through about 25 floods.”

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Residents who live on the street have been parking their cars up the hill on both sides of the water. I even saw a man who tried to drive his car through the floodwaters. Some residents used paddle boats or kayaks to access their homes, and an Amazon driver was still dedicated to his delivery and waded through the water above his knees.

Flooding has impacted other areas along the river. Dodge Park in Sterling Heights saw flooding, and Heritage Park in Utica was also closed due to flooding.

Related video: Severe weather damage in Lincoln Park

Storms leave trail of damage in Lincoln Park

Residents on Davis Drive are now waiting for the water levels to come down, but they know it may not happen soon and will likely happen again.

"With the upcoming rain, I would expect another day or two days at least," Carter said.

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