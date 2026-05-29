St. Clair Shores residents frustrated as sewer construction detour sends traffic through neighborhood

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents on Lakeland Street say speeding vehicles, trucks, and buses are cutting through their block since new detour signs went up Tuesday.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Sewer project detour overwhelms St. Clair Shores neighborhood

Residents on Lakeland Street in St. Clair Shores say their once-quiet neighborhood has been overrun with traffic since construction detour signs went up Tuesday along Jefferson Avenue.

The disruption stems from a $30 million county sewer project along Jefferson aimed at improving water quality in Lake St. Clair. When new detour signs were installed Tuesday, not all drivers followed the designated route — and many began cutting through Lakeland Street instead.

Mary Nelson, who has lived on Lakeland for seven years, said she had never seen anything like it.

"It was ridiculous all day," Nelson said. "Yesterday at 5 o'clock, I looked out, and it was backed up all the way to Jefferson again."

WXYZ-TV

Susannah Derouin, who lives up the block with her family, said the traffic has been relentless since Tuesday.

"It is loud and disrupting of the day to have all of these commercial vehicles on the street that don't belong," Derouin said.

WXYZ-TV

I observed speeding vehicles, trucks, and buses cutting through Lakeland from Jefferson to Harper, along with moderate traffic jams, while reporting on the street.

Derouin said she fears for her children's safety.

"There's no regard to the children who are in the front yard trying to play," Derouin said.

Her son Benjamin said the situation has affected him as well.

"It's been very complicating and disturbing," Benjamin Derouin said.

WXYZ-TV

St. Clair Shores City Council Member Dave Rubello said the city is working to address residents' concerns.

"We understand it. Our City Council understands it. We are trying to get this solved, and in my opinion, we will get this solved, but I do feel for these residents on Lakeland Street," Rubello said.

WXYZ-TV

Mayor Kip Walby said the city is aware of the traffic concerns and is taking proactive measures by putting up new signage at 11 Mile, where drivers are supposed to detour to Harper to 9 Mile. Walby also said 10 Mile Road will be closed at Greater Mack for the next few weeks for water main work.

Derouin said the message to drivers is simple.

"There is an actual detour for you to use," Derouin said.

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