Stolen U-Haul leads to Macomb County police chase, crash near Garfield and Hall

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A stolen U-Haul led the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Clinton Township Police Department on a chase Thursday morning, ending in a crash at the intersection of Garfield and Hall.

Watch Ruta's story in the video player below:

Woman in stolen U-Haul leads police on chase

The sheriff's office said the vehicle was stolen Wednesday and detected by a Flock camera Thursday around 8 a.m. After an attempted traffic stop, the 47-year-old female suspect from Clinton Township fled. She continued driving even after stop sticks were deployed.

The chase began near 15 Mile and Gratiot and ended approximately 8 miles away near Garfield and Hall.

Autumn Smith was dropping her sons off at school Thursday morning when she was stopped by the chase — not once, but twice.

WXYZ Autumn Smith

"I got stopped at the light at 13 and Grosbeck and suddenly a cop just swings around and stops the traffic and here comes a U-Haul flying southbound on Grosbek," Smith said. "Then I proceeded to the light at 13 and Utica. And I was stopped again by another cop car."

Smith captured video of the chase and said she was relieved the driver did not hit any oncoming traffic.

Macomb County News UHaul crash

"I was thankful my kids weren't in the car and that they were safely at school. I mean, it's a little scary because you just don't know if they're gonna come turn your way and hit you," Smith said.

The chase ended at Garfield and Hall, where Big Boy employee Tracy Martin said she saw the U-Haul run a red light going down Garfield and hit an oncoming car on Hall.

WXYZ Tracy Martin

"More than one car or two cars could have been involved. It's a very busy intersection, people going to school in the morning, you got very many businesses around here. Could have been a lot worse," Martin said.

Viewer video below shows part of the U-Haul chase:

Viewer video shows part of the U-Haul police chase

The suspect had to be extricated from the vehicle. She did not sustain any major injuries and was taken into custody.

"Maybe don't steal U-Haul or run from the cops," Smith said.

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