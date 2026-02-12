VIDEO: Car crashes into Eastpointe home after driver fails to yield, flees scene

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old Eastpointe homeowner returned from work Wednesday to find a car had crashed straight through his living room wall after a violent collision at a nearby intersection.

Noah Bowles discovered his home on the corner of Rein Avenue and Norton Avenue, filled with glass and brick debris where his living room used to be. Surveillance video captured the crash around 3:40 p.m., showing a Dodge Journey failing to yield at the intersection and striking another vehicle, sending that car directly into Bowles' home. He's new to the area and has only lived in the home for less than two months.

"All the sudden I see my house, and I'm like, something looks weird. And then I got closer, and I'm like, oh shoot, something actually happened," Bowles said about returning to his home after work.

The impact destroyed precious family heirlooms, including a bench passed down from his grandmother. A door that Bowles drove to pick up himself from the east coast, a 24-hour journey in all, ruined. Fortunately, his cat was hiding in a back room and remained unharmed.

The driver who was struck received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital. However, police say the at-fault driver fled the scene after being picked up by a maroon vehicle without a license plate before officers could arrive.

If you have any information about the crash, call Eastpointe Police.

Neighbors say they're not surprised by the crash, describing ongoing problems with speeding and drivers ignoring yield signs in the area.

"They have no rhyme or reason for the law and it scares the hell, heck out of all of us on this street," said Michael Masserang, who lives in the area. “Couple of times I’ve been doing something or working in the street and people come by, and I’ve almost gotten ran over myself.”

Abigail Ressler, another area resident, said reckless driving is a constant problem.

"People fly down, and in the middle of the night they're revving their engines and blowing through the street," Ressler said.

Eastpointe Police Department says the area is patrolled, but they are examining the intersection to determine what safety improvements can be made.

"That particular area, our traffic safety officer will take a look as far as how many accidents we've had within the past few years, also if residents want some signs changed from the yield signs to stop signs or vice versa, they can always contact our traffic safety officer, who will conduct a study," said Lt. Alex Holish.

Residents can request traffic changes at an intersection by reaching out to Eastpointe Police Detective Randan Burkall at rburkall@eastpointecity.org.

Noah Bowles showing the damage to the front of his home

The investigation into the at-fault driver remains ongoing. Meanwhile, Bowles hopes to rebuild his damaged home.

"Something's definitely gotta change," Masserang added.

