Warren City Council approves $4 million to fix leaking wastewater pipes and prevent raw sewage crisis

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two weeks ago, a decades-old, 5-foot piece of pipe began leaking inside the Warren wastewater treatment plant. The leak flooded the plant's dry well, an underground chamber that houses critical pumping equipment. This put the city at risk of raw sewage backing up into homes and businesses.



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Warren approves $4 million to fix leaking wastewater plant pipes

Crews at the plant worked around the clock for 72 hours to contain the leak.

City of Warren Waste Water Treatment Plant

"This plant was built 70 years ago. We have aging infrastructure," Warren Public Service Director David Muzzarelli said.

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Muzzarelli said crews patched the section of pipe with an industrial patch, but it is only temporary.

City of Warren Waste Water Treatment Plant

"It will not be a permanent fix. We are still able to operate the plant," Muzzarelli said.

Wednesday night, the Warren City Council held a special meeting to address the need for $4 million in emergency funding to properly fix the broken pipe.

"Disaster is probably too light of a word to describe it," Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty said. "The first phase will be a 4 million dollar expenditure that is going to come from our reserve funds."

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Lafferty said the $4 million is just phase one. A 10-year plan could cost taxpayers $50 million. The City Council is looking at how this could impact Warren taxpayers, including potential water rate increases, but no final plan has been set.

City of Warren Waste Water Treatment Plant

"At the end of the day, we are going to have to come up with the money to pay for this," Lafferty said.

"Any time it hits your pocketbook, it's going to catch your attention," Warren resident Carl Foster said. "This is probably something that should have been done over the years and not all at once, and now we're going to have to pay for it."

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"I really hope that it doesn't," another resident, Faris Gerbrvic, said.

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"We really don't have a choice, and stuff is expensive already," Foster said.

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