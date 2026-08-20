STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren Consolidated Schools drama teacher is facing nearly 12 felony counts related to child pornography and drugs: five counts of aggravated possession of sexually abusive material, five counts of using computers to commit a crime, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of LSD.

School officials say an internal investigation into his conduct was already underway when the charges came down.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Warren teacher was being investigated by district before criminal charges dropped

Mark Sharrow, 37, who taught costumes and drama at the Warren Consolidated Schools of Performing Arts, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the case began with a criminal sexual conduct investigation out of Houghton Lake. That investigation led to a search warrant of Sharrow's home in Warren and his electronic devices, including his phone, on Tuesday. Inappropriate videos involving minors were allegedly found during that search.

Warren Consolidated Schools An undated courtesy photo of Mark Sharrow.

Neighbors said the home drew a consistent and notable crowd.

"It is a house of younger guys. So not a family like every other house," one neighbor said.

Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent John Bernia said the district had already launched its own internal investigation before the charges.

"What we had uncovered in the course of our investigation was accusations that involved former students after they had graduated," Bernia said.

WXYZ Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent John Bernia

Sharrow was placed on administrative leave and has not been in the building since June. Bernia said the district is now fully cooperating with police and is encouraging any students with information to come forward.

"This is terrible what has happened here," Bernia said. "As their superintendent, I'm upset about this and I have kids and I understand what parents are struggling with right now and I'm struggling with it myself. I want everybody to know we're here to help and that we take these things very seriously," Bernia said.

Former student Tyler Reed said Sharrow's inappropriate behavior had been a longstanding problem.

"You can ask anybody that went to school here. Nobody is surprised," Reed said. "He would talk to us about the most inappropriate things," Reed said.

Reed said those conversations included Sharrow discussing his sexual experiences with students, complimenting the looks of students and proclaiming his wishes to have sexual relations with some of them to the class. Reed said the behavior was reported, but Sharrow remained in the drama department. Bernia said while the district had received previous reports regarding Sharrow, none rose to the level of the current allegations.

Lucido said parents should speak with their children now.

WXYZ Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido addresses the charges

"Moms and dads, you better stay vigilant every day. Know what's going on with your child's phone, with your child's computer. Know what's going on, where they're going and who they're going to be with," Lucido said.

Sharrow has a probable cause conference scheduled for Sept. 1.

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