Yes, Sterling Heights police really did find an alligator under a car!

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police are trying to figure out who owns a four-foot-long alligator that was found hiding under a car.

Sterling Heights Police

Police were called to Summit Dr. at around 9:00 a.m. this morning when the alligator was first discovered. Since they have not been trained in how to handle an alligator, the officers asked for help to wrangle it from The Reptarium Zoo in Utica.

Once the alligator was captured, it was taken to The Reptarium Zoo to be properly cared for.

Officials with the Sterling Heights Police Department are also reminding people that while "it may seem to be cool to own an exotic animal such as an alligator," it is still dangerous and against city ordinance to have one. In the City of Sterling Heights, owning a dangerous animal like an alligator is a misdemeanor with a potential fine of up to $500.

Anyone with information about who may own the alligator is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department Animal Control at 586-446-2879.

