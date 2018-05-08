Suspect sought in armored car heist outside Troy elementary school

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - It was supposed to be a routine stop to pick up cash at Wattles Elementary School in Troy, but thieves targeted the Total Armored Car vehicle using pepper spray on one of the guards and stole all of the cash inside the vehicle.

"I'm worried, not only for my kids, but all the kids," said Ganesh Bettadabura who has a daughter in the first grade at Wattles."

"It was petrifying," said Edyta Shega, who saw the armored car pulling into the school parking lot, but didn't notice anything unusual before looking away.

Troy Police say no child was in danger. Parents say the school alerted them to the situation via email.

The school was placed on lockdown as police searched the area for at least two men involved in the robbery.

The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

No description of the robbers or a possible getaway vehicle has been released.

7 Action News called Total Armored Car's office in Detroit but they declined to comment.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Troy Police or the FBI.