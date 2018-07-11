Show off your pet to win a spot in the Michigan Humane Society 2019 calendar

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society is hosting its 2018 photo contest to see whose furry friend has what it takes to be the next calendar pet!

Pet owners are welcome to enter a photo of their pet in the contest with a minimum $25 donation. Participants can recruit family and friends to support their campaign with a small donation. One dollar equals one vote.

When the contest ends, the entries with the most votes will win a spot in the 2019 calendar, as well as discounts on veterinary care, a supply of free pet food and other prizes.

To enter the contest, click here. To view entries and vote, click here.

Voting ends at 10:00 p.m. on July 13.

Need inspiration? Check out this little guy: