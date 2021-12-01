St. Joseph Catholic Church holding peace and healing mass after Oxford High School shooting

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion is holding a mass service for healing and peace Tuesday evening after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the day.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. Officials said three people have died and eight others were injured. A 15-year-old student, a sophomore at the school, has been taken into custody.

The mass started at 7 p.m. at 715 N. Lapeer Road near Indianwood Road.

The associate past of the church, Father John Carlin, is leading the service to honor and pray for those who were killed or injured in the shooting, as well as family and others impacted. An Eucharistic adoration will follow the service.

wxyz St. Joseph Catholic Church holds a peace and healing mass after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Archbishop Allen Vigneron with the Archdiocese of Detroit offered prayers after the shooting:

“I am heartbroken to hear of the horrific tragedy at Oxford High School. On behalf of the clergy, religious, and faithful of the Archdiocese of Detroit, I offer heartfelt prayers for the victims, their families, and all those affected in our community. “May Our Blessed Mother wrap all those wounded — physically, emotionally, or spiritually — in her loving mantle and offer them consolation in the difficult days ahead.”